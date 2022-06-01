A total of 26 vehicles have had their windows smashed in a yard across from Byngs Autos in Goldsmith Avenue this week, with six cars damaged around 4pm on Sunday and 20 damaged around 7pm last night.

Witnesses in the area have told the business owner that they saw three men in black masks climbing over the wall to the auto yard last night to trash the motors.

Trevor Byng, who has run the auto yard for more than a decade, said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ by the damage, which comes just over a year after a huge fire destroyed part of the businesses garage facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire ripped through part of the auto business in Goldsmith Avenue in April 2021.

The 47-year-old said: ‘I cannot afford to take another insurance hit, because of taking the one on the fire last year. Our insurance has gone from £5,000 to £15,000.

‘If I call them up and say I’ve got 20 vehicles completely mullered, they won’t be insuring me again next year and that’s me out of business.’

More than 40 firefighters were called in to tackle the fire in April 2021, with blaze starting in a kitchen on site and spreading to the workshop including cars on site.

Now the family is looking at thousands of pounds in damages due to the vandalism, with half of the damaged cars owned by the business and being prepared for sale.

A total of 26 vehicles have been target in a Fratton auto yard.

Trevor’s son, also called Trevor, said: ‘We get on with everyone. We are a community business and a family-run business.

‘We have had nothing as extreme as this before. We had a few vehicles damaged about four years ago – that’s been it.

‘We’re still dealing with the fire and that, and trying to pick ourselves up.

The vandalism has left the owner of the yard 'gutted' and car owners deeply frustrated.

‘To be honest, when I came down here I was gutted.

‘Dad was in bits.’

Surveying the smashed windows of their Toyota, a couple who had brought in the car for repairs were left deeply frustrated by the attack on their vehicle, which is vital for the running of their animal rescue farm in Midhurst.

Robert Collins, 81, who has owned the farm since 1989, said: ‘This as what we use to move around seed and other things – it’s our workhorse.

‘Obviously, we can’t use the car anymore.

‘We have had it only a year.

‘We have got no idea what happens next, what do we do?’

His wife Margaret, 79, said: ‘What was the point? They just chucked our personal belongings out of the car. What fun is there in that? Why do people do these sort of things?

‘I don’t think they are going to be caught.’

A police investigation into the vandalism is on-going, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘We attended the scene shortly after receiving the call and have been at the scene today (Tuesday 31 May) conducting enquiries.

‘An investigation is underway.