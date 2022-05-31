The alleged incident took place in Amsterdam on Saturday night.
It is claimed that following a night out, the officer on board HMS Albion molested the sailor.
He was ushered by navy police back to the UK on Sunday.
Consequentially, the officer could lose his 25-year career and may face criminal charges.
He has currently not been charged by police or named.
Speaking to The Sun, a Royal Navy source said they have a zero tolerance regarding sexual assault.
SEE ALSO: Partygate: Royal Navy captain Steve Higham caught up in Downing Street fiasco hands over command of HMS Prince of Wales
They said: ‘This is a serious allegation which brings the service into disrepute.
‘There is an attitude among seamen that “boys will be boys” but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable in every walk of life.
‘If the allegations are proven it’s not just a gross breach of his authority but a criminal offence, plain and simple.’