Royal Navy: Officer serving on board HMS Albion relieved duty after accusation of sexual assault by female sailor

A ROYAL Navy officer has been relieved of duty after being accused of sexual assault by a female sailor.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:10 am

The alleged incident took place in Amsterdam on Saturday night.

It is claimed that following a night out, the officer on board HMS Albion molested the sailor.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy to join RAF in defending Qatar World Cup 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The officer is station on board HMS Albion, which is docked in Amsterdam. Pictured is The FS Garonne towing assault ship HMS Albion on November 4, 2021. Picture: Terence Wallet

He was ushered by navy police back to the UK on Sunday.

Consequentially, the officer could lose his 25-year career and may face criminal charges.

He has currently not been charged by police or named.

Speaking to The Sun, a Royal Navy source said they have a zero tolerance regarding sexual assault.

SEE ALSO: Partygate: Royal Navy captain Steve Higham caught up in Downing Street fiasco hands over command of HMS Prince of Wales

They said: ‘This is a serious allegation which brings the service into disrepute.

‘There is an attitude among seamen that “boys will be boys” but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable in every walk of life.

‘If the allegations are proven it’s not just a gross breach of his authority but a criminal offence, plain and simple.’

Royal NavyAmsterdamDowning StreetHMS Prince of Wales