The alleged incident took place in Amsterdam on Saturday night.

It is claimed that following a night out, the officer on board HMS Albion molested the sailor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer is station on board HMS Albion, which is docked in Amsterdam. Pictured is The FS Garonne towing assault ship HMS Albion on November 4, 2021. Picture: Terence Wallet

He was ushered by navy police back to the UK on Sunday.

Consequentially, the officer could lose his 25-year career and may face criminal charges.

He has currently not been charged by police or named.

Speaking to The Sun, a Royal Navy source said they have a zero tolerance regarding sexual assault.

They said: ‘This is a serious allegation which brings the service into disrepute.

‘There is an attitude among seamen that “boys will be boys” but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable in every walk of life.