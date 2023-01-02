Vicious youths who attacked boy while walking across Hilsea railway station bridge still at large
AGGRESSIVE youths who attacked a boy at Hilsea railway station are still at large.
Thugs pushed and punched the teenage victim who was walking across a footbridge at the time. The thugs fled the scene after the assault.
British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to the public for more information to catch the offenders. The incident happened on November 21 at roughly 5.10pm.
A BTP spokesman confirmed the youths are still at large. As previously reported in The News, a police statement said: ‘Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted at Hilsea station.
‘At around 5.10pm on Monday 21 November, the victim was pushed and punched in the face by a group of four youths while crossing the footbridge at the station.
‘The group, described as four teenage boys or young adults wearing dark clothing, then left the scene.’
Anyone with information contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number 564 of 21/11/22.