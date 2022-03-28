Police were called at approximately 12.15am to a report of a burglary at an address on Warmer Road.

Officers attended and spoke to one of the occupants, a man in his 20s, who told police that the front door had been damaged in order to gain entry to the property.

Two phones were taken along with some jewellery and a large quantity of cash.

Police tape.

The man in his 20s was assaulted, sustaining a minor injury to his head.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

He remains in police custody at this time.

