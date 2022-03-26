March 13 marked a year since the vigils held following the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Recent analysis of Home Office data by JPIMedia has revealed the number of rapes and sexual assaults on women in the six months following her death - as well as rape charge rates and the number of rape cases closed with no charges.

According to the new statistics, attacks on women make up 90 per cent of the total 1,364 rapes recorded between April and September 2021 by Hampshire’s police forces.

About seven rapes (7.5) are reported every day in our county, with the majority of these attacks (6.7) happening to women.

The figures are a count of rapes, rather than unique victims.

This equates to almost 70 such attacks per 100,000 people - which indicates that the county had the sixth highest number of rapes across England and Wales during this period.

The same figures show 1,401 recorded sexual assaults - the fifth highest in the country - suggesting an average of more than six sexual assaults happening each day.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for community safety at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Sexual violence and gender-based abuse are serious crimes and perpetrators must be held accountable and punished appropriately.

‘It is often under reported, so as a community we need to work together to stand up against damaging attitudes and behaviours like cat-calling or cyber-flashing that can ultimately lead to serious crimes and violence against women and girls.

‘We need to challenge our own ideas and learn how to challenge the attitudes and actions of others - whether that's calling out a friend's joke about abuse, or safely intervening if you see something that worries you.

‘It's also crucial we listen to, believe and provide support to anyone who has experienced sexual violence.’

However, according to the data of the 728 rape cases between April and September 31, only 32 cases resulted in charges or summonses - a rate of 4.4 per cent.

As the county with the 31st highest charge rate out of 44 police forces across the country, these statistics put Hampshire below the national average for charges.

A total of 303 rapes reported in Hampshire after Sarah Everard’s death were closed without charges.

Detective superintendent Ellie Hurd said: ‘In 2020, the HMICFRS inspection acknowledged the standard of our investigations and service we provide to victims of serious sexual assault were good, but we know we can always do more and our ultimate ambition is to improve the quality and timeliness of investigations to get the best outcome for victims.

‘Increasing our charge rate is always our focus.

‘However where a criminal justice outcome is not reached, we look for other opportunities to target perpetrators, such as pursuing Sexual Risk Orders for those who demonstrate dangerous behaviours.

‘We recognise there is still much to do, and work is well underway to improve our service in tandem with the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘This partnership is key in getting more cases to court.

‘We understand change isn't happening fast enough, but we are seizing opportunities to bring about real and sustainable change to the handling of these traumatic offences, to transform the victim experience and bring more perpetrators to justice, and that is our continued collective ambition.’

Operation Amberstone is the specialist team investigating rape and serious sexual offences in the county.

It uses Specially Trained Officers who are assigned to victims to support them through the investigation and criminal justice process in partnership with victim advocacy services.

Detective superintendent Hurd said: ‘Tackling rape and other serious sexual offences is a priority for us.

‘We are committed to identifying and targeting perpetrators of sexual offending, and also providing the best possible service to victims impacted by this crime type.

Rape is one of the most complex crimes police can investigate which make it extremely challenging to secure criminal justice outcomes.

‘It is crucial that all victims of sexual offences are supported effectively, and we work closely with victim advocacy services to ensure those affected can access help which enables them to cope and recover.’

Cllr Ashmore added that there are practical steps that can be taken to make Portsmouth a safer place for everyone.

He said: ‘Supported by funding from the Home Office and the Hampshire Police Crime Commissioner, we're currently rolling out several schemes to help combat violence against women and girls - such as installing CCTV and lighting in key locations, offering free training to schools and businesses, and providing help to support services in the city like Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) and City of Sanctuary.’

The pilot service StreetSafe can be used to anonymously tell the police about public places where you have felt or feel unsafe.

Detective superintendent Ellie Hurd added: ‘We want anyone who has been affected by this type of offending to have the confidence to speak to us.

‘If you are a victim of sexual abuse, you can contact us in confidence on 101, or visit our website here for more information and where to seek independent support: hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault.’

Local support is available for women and girls affected by sexual violence through PARCS. Visit parcs.org.uk.

