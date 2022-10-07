Sky Crime’s Britain’s Most Evil Killers is now on its fifth season, and this evening is showing an episode about Victor Farrant, from Portsmouth.

In December 1995, Farrant attacked a woman called Anne Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, injuring her so badly that she had no recollection of the incident.

Victor Farrant was sentenced to life in prison

Six weeks later, he murdered ex-girlfriend Glenda Hoskins in Port Solent, hiding her body in the attic in her home – where she was found by her teenage daughter.

In January 1998, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Mrs Hoskins and the attempted murder of Mrs Fidler.

Farrant also had previous convictions for rape, grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment, and had spent seven years behind bars from 1988-1995.