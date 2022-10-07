Officers are taking no further action after the man was first spotted by staff on Tuesday afternoon.

He supposedly gave sealed treats to a small number of pupils in the playground at Netley Abbey Junior School.

Police conducted several measures at Netley Abbey Junior School including house visits and CCTV scoping. Picture: Hedge End police.

He returned to the premises briefly after leaving but drove away towards Grange Road and Victoria Road.

Patrols were ramped up at school drop-off times and when students travel home – lasting for a few days.

Officers found the individual and have spoken to him since.

He has been given guidance around his actions, and the investigation has been filed.

Inspector Louise Hubble, said: ‘We fully appreciate the level of concern that this incident has raised in the local community over the last few days.

Following the reports officers conducted extensive enquiries including house-to-house visits, CCTV scoping and review – alongside high visibility patrols in the local areas during key times such as morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups.

‘As a result of this action we identified the person responsible.

‘They have been spoken to and provided with relevant guidance and advice around their actions.

‘We are thankful to Netley Abbey Junior School, and the local community, who have provided us with vital information to aid our investigation which has led us to this conclusion.