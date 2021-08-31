Police presence at Victorious Festival 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The three-day extravaganza returned to Southsea Common after a year off due to Covid restrictions – with The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Royal Blood and Madness rocking crowds.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, in charge of policing at the festival, said the vast majority of people ‘enjoyed themselves safely’.

Supt Jackson said: ‘The policing operation at Victorious Festival 2021 was a success.

‘We have a positive working relationship with the organisers of this popular, family orientated event in Portsmouth.

‘We appreciate how much people have looked forward to returning to some kind of normality after a difficult year and a half and we are pleased to report that the vast majority of people enjoyed themselves safely, responsibly and respectfully.

‘The event ran really smoothly this year which is testament to the organisers’ safety and harm reduction plans, and the proactive partnership and planning that goes into ensure the safety of the public at such events.,’

Police said two thefts were reported, two incidents of criminal damage, six assaults, a drug offence and three ‘other crime’ types.

In 2019, 10 crimes were reported.

