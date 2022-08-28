Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have reported queuing for more than an hour to board the Park and Ride service from the Lakeside business park in Cosham.

The frequency of the park and ride is based on load up and go, expected to be every every four minutes during peak times and eight minutes off-peak.

But while festival attendees face long waits at Lakeside, the main city council Park and Ride service from Tipner is almost deserted, as it appears that travellers have been put-off by the site’s closing time of 7pm.

Lakeside has seen queues of more than an hour to board the Park and Ride service running to Victorious Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PR1 service from Tipner will continue its regular service, operating every 15 minutes from 9am to 6pm today.

And attendees choosing to drive across the city directly to the festival were met with ‘mayhem’ on the roads.

One festival-goer, who asked not be named, drove from Hilsea – which took 20 minutes longer than usual due to the heavy congestion.

He said: ‘It was chaotic. The heaviest traffic was coming down from Anglesea Road.’

Lakeside has seen queues of more than an hour to board the Park and Ride service running to Victorious Festival.

Those using public transport said they found bus services ‘overloaded’ with passengers.

54-year-old Chris left North End this morning and it took her more than 45 minutes to complete what should have been a 15 minute journey.

She said: ‘There were too many buses full up. And it was really, really hot. We got off early because it was so crowded and hot.’

Last night saw chaotic scenes as drivers rushed to leave the parking on the field of Southsea Common.

Drivers reported queues of more than an hour just to leave the parking across the field.

Writing on social media, one irate attendee said: ‘We won’t be returning – too many people for the size of the space.

‘Topped by more than an hour to get out of the official car park...it was complete chaos.’