A dozen police cars, plus vans and numerous officers raced to the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive, Cosham, on Tuesday night after a scrap erupted at a private event at around 11pm.

A spokesman for the police force said on Wednesday: ‘We were called to reports of a large fight breaking out at a private function at the Village Hotel in Lakeshore Drive. Officers attended and spoke with people present before attendees began leaving the premises. No formal complaints were made to police and no arrests were made, however our licensing department has been informed to make any appropriate follow-up enquiries with the venue.’