Dame Caroline Dinenage has spoken out as The News today reveals how Portsmouth North MP and former school friend, Ms Mordaunt, was threatened with being ‘shot in the head’ and her ‘family killed’.

Asked about her view on the chilling message to her fellow Tory MP, Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s horrifying to think of it.’

The threat comes just days after MPs came together in parliament to honour the memory of slain MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David, former Conservative MP for Southend West, was stabbed more than 20 times after a terrorist tricked his way into a constituency surgery in Essex last year.

The IS fanatic responsible for the killing, Ali Harbi Ali, has since been given a whole-life sentence for the violent attack.

Speaking at a Commons debate held in memory of Sir David, Mark Francois – the former minister for Portsmouth – paid tribute to his close friend, saying: ‘He remains sorely missed across this House, not least by me.’

Sir David’s killing, on October 15, 2021, came more than five years after the savage murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Ms Cox was stabbed and shot during a violent attack in her by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair on June 16, 2016 after she got out of a car in Birstall, West Yorkshire