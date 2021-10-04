'Vulnerable' missing woman from Cosham found
A ‘VULNERABLE’ missing woman from Cosham has been found following a police appeal.
Charlene Howard, 38, who also uses the surname Ruck, was last seen at a home in Rochford Road, Cosham, at around 4.10pm on Sunday.
Officers were increasingly concerned about Charlene’s welfare, as they believe she may be in a ‘vulnerable’ state, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘When last seen the 38-year-old was walking towards the town centre and was wearing a black hoody, dark trousers and red/brown hair in a bun. She may also have a black eye she was recovering from. She is white and around 5ft 4in.
‘We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she is.’