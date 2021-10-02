Great British Bake Off TV star Paul Hollywood to serve up a slice of theatre fun at Portsmouth venue
GREAT British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is hitting the road with a new tour for 2022 and fans will be delighted as it’s stopping in Portsmouth.
Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK – including Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday October 28 – entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some special surprises.
Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Paul will share his tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.
Paul, a best-selling author, has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade for his enthusiasm for baking and charm.
Paul said: ‘This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.
‘We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.’
Paul Hollywood Live is presented by live music and theatre touring promoters Cuffe and Taylor.
Director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said: ‘Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.
‘Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.’
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 8 from cuffeandtaylor.com
Paul Hollywood Live 2022 dates
October 20: Oxford New Theatre
October 22: Newcastle O2 City Hall
October 23: Harrogate Convention Centre
October 27: Plymouth Pavilions
October 28: Portsmouth Guildhall
October 29: Newport ICC
November 1: Sheffield City Hall
November 2: The London Palladium
November 3: Brighton Centre
November 4: Bath Forum Theatre
November 6: Liverpool Empire Theatre
November 7: Ipswich Regent Theatre
November 8: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
November 11: Glasgow SECC Armadillo
November 12: Edinburgh Usher Hall
November 13: Stockton Globe Theatre
November 14: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
November 16: Manchester Opera House