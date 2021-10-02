Paul Hollywood (Photo credit: Michael Wharley)

Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK – including Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday October 28 – entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some special surprises.

Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Paul will share his tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.

Paul, a best-selling author, has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade for his enthusiasm for baking and charm.

Paul said: ‘This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

‘We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.’

Paul Hollywood Live is presented by live music and theatre touring promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said: ‘Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

‘Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.’

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 8 from cuffeandtaylor.com

Paul Hollywood Live 2022 dates

October 20: Oxford New Theatre

October 22: Newcastle O2 City Hall

October 23: Harrogate Convention Centre

October 27: Plymouth Pavilions

October 28: Portsmouth Guildhall

October 29: Newport ICC

November 1: Sheffield City Hall

November 2: The London Palladium

November 3: Brighton Centre

November 4: Bath Forum Theatre

November 6: Liverpool Empire Theatre

November 7: Ipswich Regent Theatre

November 8: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November 11: Glasgow SECC Armadillo

November 12: Edinburgh Usher Hall

November 13: Stockton Globe Theatre

November 14: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall