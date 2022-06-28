Leonard Baker, 82, disappeared yesterday from the Colbourne Close area of Bransgore, New Forest.
Officers were unsure what time the New Forest resident vanished, believing it to have happened anytime from 10pm, but Mr Baker has now been found.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Thank you to all who shared our earlier appeal for missing Leonard from the Bransgore area of the New Forest.
‘He has now been located.’
Police were concerned regarding Mr Baker’s disappearance.
An earlier statement, posted at 8.30am this morning, said: ‘Leonard is vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.
