Leonard Baker, 82, disappeared yesterday from the Colbourne Close area of Bransgore, New Forest.

Officers were unsure what time the New Forest resident vanished, believing it to have happened anytime from 10pm, but Mr Baker has now been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Thank you to all who shared our earlier appeal for missing Leonard from the Bransgore area of the New Forest.

‘He has now been located.’

Police were concerned regarding Mr Baker’s disappearance.

Leonard Baker, 82, has been found by police after going missing last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

An earlier statement, posted at 8.30am this morning, said: ‘Leonard is vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.