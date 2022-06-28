One crew from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to quench the flames behind Natty’s Jerk food shack, near Commercial Road.
Emergency personnel arrived just after 2am, using a hose reel jet to put out a stack of burning pallets.
Crew manager Haswell believes it was started accidently.
He told The News: ‘There was a small fire behind Natty’s Jerk pop up shop.
‘A small pile of refuse pallets, and general debris, set alight.
‘We had to use a ladder to get over the gate.
‘We’re not quite sure what caused it, but we got the fire out with a hose reel jet, and it didn’t spread anywhere else.
‘It’s possible that a cigarette may have been flicked over.
‘I doubt someone jumped over the gate to start a fire, I believe it was accidental.
No one was reported injured, and the stop message was given at 2.40am.