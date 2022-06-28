One crew from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to quench the flames behind Natty’s Jerk food shack, near Commercial Road.

Emergency personnel arrived just after 2am, using a hose reel jet to put out a stack of burning pallets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station extinguished a fire behind Natty's Jerk pop up food shack, near Commercial Road.

Crew manager Haswell believes it was started accidently.

He told The News: ‘There was a small fire behind Natty’s Jerk pop up shop.

‘A small pile of refuse pallets, and general debris, set alight.

‘We had to use a ladder to get over the gate.

‘We’re not quite sure what caused it, but we got the fire out with a hose reel jet, and it didn’t spread anywhere else.

‘It’s possible that a cigarette may have been flicked over.

‘I doubt someone jumped over the gate to start a fire, I believe it was accidental.