Firefighters extinguish early morning fire behind Natty's Jerk in Portsmouth believed to be caused by flicked cigarette

FIREFIGHTERS raced to extinguish an early morning fire behind a popular food shack in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:57 am

One crew from Southsea Fire Station were deployed to quench the flames behind Natty’s Jerk food shack, near Commercial Road.

Emergency personnel arrived just after 2am, using a hose reel jet to put out a stack of burning pallets.

Crew manager Haswell believes it was started accidently.

He told The News: ‘There was a small fire behind Natty’s Jerk pop up shop.

‘A small pile of refuse pallets, and general debris, set alight.

‘We had to use a ladder to get over the gate.

‘We’re not quite sure what caused it, but we got the fire out with a hose reel jet, and it didn’t spread anywhere else.

‘It’s possible that a cigarette may have been flicked over.

‘I doubt someone jumped over the gate to start a fire, I believe it was accidental.

No one was reported injured, and the stop message was given at 2.40am.