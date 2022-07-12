The brazen incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Friday July 8 after a man in his 30s or 40s targeted the Green Lane home in Chichester.

The victim, an 83-year-old woman, was approached the day before by the man offering to renovate her front patio - before she closed the door on him.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But the determined thief returned the following day claiming to be from the gas board - with the victim not recognising him before allowing him inside.

He then ransacked the property unchallenged for around 10 minutes before the woman recognised him.

Items stolen included a gold engagement ring with a central sapphire and surrounded by diamonds; a gold eternity ring with small diamond studs; a crystal necklace and an emerald, and diamond brooch which are in a pattern.

A parrot brooch, gold charm bracelet, silver Sekonda watch which was her late husband’s and several pairs of earrings were also taken.

The man is described as being around 5ft 5in tall, tanned skin, clean shaven with a protruding stomach and was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, darker blue shirt and brown/beige coloured shorts.

PC Douglas Young said: ‘This is a despicable crime and we will do everything possible to catch those responsible.

‘The jewellery taken in this incident is of great sentimental value due to links with the victim’s late husband and irreplaceable.’