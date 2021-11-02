Waiter Danny Fletcher was set upon while walking a friend home in Southsea at 3.50am on Saturday, October 20.

Police said the 18-year-old was making his way through Waverley Road, towards the junction of Clarendon Road and Granada Road, when he was ambushed by the pair of men near the mural.

Describing the assault, the teenager from Southsea said: ‘One of them headbutted me twice. I tried to tackle him. He was about twice my height and size. His friend got involved and both punched me in the head a couple of times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Fletcher, 18, pictured after the assault.

‘It was totally unprovoked. There was no way I could have got out of it.

‘I just accepted my fate before the fight came in. There were two of them and both were bigger and stronger than me.

‘I think I got away lucky, they didn’t rob me or manage to knock me out but it could have been an attack that could have killed someone more vulnerable.’

The junction with Waverley Road, Southsea, where 18-year-old Danny Fletcher was attacked by two men. Photo: Google

Danny was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a number of injuries to his face and body. He was treated for concussion, too.

Fortunately, he managed to escape any major injuries. But the attack has left him traumatised and needing to take two weeks off work, unpaid, to recover.

Danny, who recently moved to Southsea from his home in Titchfield, said his view on the city – and himself – had changed.

He said: ‘You feel subhuman. I just felt like I was nothing. I just had to sit there and have two blokes beat the life out of me for no reason.

Victim Danny Fletcher said he felt 'subhuman' following the assault in Southsea.

‘It has changed my outlook, especially for Southsea. I moved there a couple of months ago. I moved there because I thought it was a nice place. It was quite a peaceful quaint area. Now this has happened.

‘It was very jarring. It feels like everything has changed since it happened. It was surreal.’

Nobody has been arrested for the attack and police have issued an appeal for help.

Victim Danny Fletcher was forced to take two weeks off work, unpaid, to recover from the attack. on Saturday, October 20.

Danny added he would be eager for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area to get in touch and hand it to police.

‘I just want to get some sort of justice,’ he added.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting 44210435018.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron