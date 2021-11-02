Two men arrested after three police officers attacked in street after public order incident

Police were called following a public order incident in Winchester High Street on Friday evening at 11.09pm.

On arrival, a 21-year-old man from Southampton assaulted three officers, kicking two of them and pushing one of them to the ground.

A second 21-year-old man from Hedge End also kicked one of the officers in the chest. Neither of them were seriously injured and no one else was hurt in the incident.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty.

The man from Hedge End has been released under conditional caution and the man from Southampton has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

Chief inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘No emergency worker should turn up to work and expect to come to harm, we do not accept that this is simply part of the job and we take a zero tolerance approach to assaults on our officers.’

