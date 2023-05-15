News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Wanted Hampshire man arrested and charged by police for breaching bail conditions

A wanted man has been hunted down and charged by police after going on the run.

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:15 BST

Edwin Matthews, 40, was previously wanted for breaching his court bail conditions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed for witnesses as to his whereabouts.

He is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court at the end of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth Chinese takeaway evacuated after fire breaks out and road closed off

Edwin Matthews, 40, has been arrested and charged by police.Edwin Matthews, 40, has been arrested and charged by police.
Edwin Matthews, 40, has been arrested and charged by police.
Most Popular

The force said: ‘We can confirm that a 40-year-old man from Southampton has been located, arrested and charged. Edwin Matthews, of Sutton Road, Totton has been charged with breaching court bail conditions.

‘He appeared at court and was further remanded. He is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 31.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.