Edwin Matthews, 40, was previously wanted for breaching his court bail conditions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed for witnesses as to his whereabouts.

He is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth Chinese takeaway evacuated after fire breaks out and road closed off

Edwin Matthews, 40, has been arrested and charged by police.

The force said: ‘We can confirm that a 40-year-old man from Southampton has been located, arrested and charged. Edwin Matthews, of Sutton Road, Totton has been charged with breaching court bail conditions.

‘He appeared at court and was further remanded. He is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 31.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.