Wanted Hampshire man arrested and charged by police for breaching bail conditions
A wanted man has been hunted down and charged by police after going on the run.
Edwin Matthews, 40, was previously wanted for breaching his court bail conditions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed for witnesses as to his whereabouts.
He is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court at the end of the month.
The force said: ‘We can confirm that a 40-year-old man from Southampton has been located, arrested and charged. Edwin Matthews, of Sutton Road, Totton has been charged with breaching court bail conditions.
‘He appeared at court and was further remanded. He is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 31.’
