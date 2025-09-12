Short man with "heavy build" wanted by police in Chichester with search launched
A short bald man with a “heavy build” is on the run from police.
Christopher Rees, 46, is wanted for breaking the conditions of his licence. Chichester police officers are currently searching for him.
The force said: “We are searching for Christopher Rees, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
“The 46-year-old, who has links to Chichester, is described as 5ft 4ins, heavy build with short dark brown hair.
“Please share and dial 101 if you see him or know of his whereabouts, quoting crime reference 47250171639.”