Police have located a man who escaped from court before being found guilty of three sex offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ashworth was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had last been seen at the court in Ipswich on Friday, February 7, where he was standing trial in respect of three sexual offences.

The jury had gone out to consider its verdicts and Ashworth – who was not on remand whilst the trial was ongoing – left the court during this time and failed to return. He was found guilty of the offences in his absence.

Police had been conducting numerous enquiries to locate Ashworth and as a result of this work, he was located in Portsmouth and arrested earlier today, Wednesday, February 26.

He will now be remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing due to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, April 26.