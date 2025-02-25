Wanted Lowestoft sex offender who ran away from court before guilty verdict located and arrested
Paul Ashworth was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.
He had last been seen at the court in Ipswich on Friday, February 7, where he was standing trial in respect of three sexual offences.
The jury had gone out to consider its verdicts and Ashworth – who was not on remand whilst the trial was ongoing – left the court during this time and failed to return. He was found guilty of the offences in his absence.
Police had been conducting numerous enquiries to locate Ashworth and as a result of this work, he was located in Portsmouth and arrested earlier today, Wednesday, February 26.
He will now be remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing due to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, April 26.