A wanted man is being hunted by police.

Karl White, 36, is being sought by officers in Chichester. Chichester Police reported on Facebook that he is being sought “for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order”.

The force said: “We’re searching for Karl White, 36, who is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

“Karl is known to frequent the Chichester, Bognor Regis and Crawley areas.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference number 47250049381.”