Rhys Curtis, 22, was wanted for recall to prison after breaking his licence conditions after being convicted of aggravated burglary in 2021.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal last week, believing that Curtis was somewhere in the Gosport area. Even after the appeal was launched, Curtis carried out a theft at a convenience store.

Now, police have confirmed that he has been arrested and jailed.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We have an update for you in relation to 22-year-old Rhys Curtis, who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions relating to a 2021 conviction for aggravated burglary.

‘Curtis, of Mill Pond Road in Gosport, has been arrested and recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

‘Thank you to the local community who shared and responded to our wanted appeals.

‘Following his arrest, Curtis was also charged with three shoplifting offences relating to two thefts at Tesco in Forton Road, Gosport, on May 17 and May 24 respectively, and a theft at Co-op on Privett Road on June 7.

‘Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (13 June), he admitted the three thefts and was handed a further six week jail term.’

To report a crime to police, people can contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary by dialling 101, or by visiting the police force’s website.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.