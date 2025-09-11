A wanted sex offender is currently on the run with women warned to stay away from him.

Richard David Layfield, 37, is wanted by police who “urgently need to speak to him”. He has links to Portsmouth and Burnley in Lancashire.

Hampshire forces have shared a wanted appeal from Burnley and Padiham Police. Layfield is a registered sex offender.

“We want to speak to Layfield because he has failed to comply with his Sex Offender Notification Requirements,” police said. “Layfield, is 5ft 10ins, bald, has a tattoo on his chest which says Jessica, and a tattoo on his left wrist which says Ethan with a DOB.

“Layfield has links to Burnley and Portsmouth. We would ask that members of the public do not approach him, particularly women.”

Anyone who spots Layfield is urged to immediately call 999, quoting 546 of September, 9 2025. Information can also be emailed to the police at [email protected], or by calling 01254 353246.