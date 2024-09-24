Warblington School goes into lockdown following reports of threats against staff and a pupil
Warblington School in Southleigh Road took the decision to go into ‘lockdown’ to protect staff and pupils following reports of threats which also led to the police being called.
A statement from Hampshire Police confirmed: “Police were called at 1.29pm today to reports of threats being made towards a staff member and a teenage boy at Warblington School.
“Officers carried out patrols in the area. No one was injured and no weapons were seen. No arrests were made.”
The school said it took decision to lockdown the school as a precaution, but said that all pupils were able to go home at the end of the day.
A statement from the school said: “The school reacted to a threat in the local area and put the school into lockdown as a precaution. All students were released at 3pm with no incidents reported.”