Warning from police after reports of trespassers at 'dangerous' abandoned Gilkicker Fort in Gosport
POLICE have warned people not to trespass at an historic site in Gosport, branding it ‘dangerous,’ after reports of intruders last night.
Officers attended Fort Gilkicker in Military Road, Stokes Bay, on February 3 after being told people were inside.
The 19th century fort is currently not open to the public since it fell out of use in 1999.
In post on social media Gosport Police said: ‘Earlier this evening, we were called upon to attend Fort Gilkicker. It followed reports of people exploring inside. Although nobody was located on this occasion, please bear in mind the following if you're ever considering doing likewise.
‘As well as it being trespass to enter, it is also extremely dangerous to venture into the fort. There is plenty of potential hazards inside and our primary concern here is for people's safety.
‘The fencing erected around the perimeter is there for a reason, so please keep out.’
This is the second incident reported to police at the fort since the start of 2022.
They were also called on January 26 after trespassers lit a small fire at the site. This was extinguished by the fire service and police attended to make enquiries.
In 2020 the then leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said there was a real danger of people losing their life at the fort, if break-ins continue.
Fort Gilkicker suffered a major fire in 2019 and is on Historic England’s heritage at risk list.