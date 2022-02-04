Warning from police after reports of trespassers at 'dangerous' abandoned Gilkicker Fort in Gosport

Inside Fort Gilkicker in Gosport. Picture: Tony Ash

Officers attended Fort Gilkicker in Military Road, Stokes Bay, on February 3 after being told people were inside.

The 19th century fort is currently not open to the public since it fell out of use in 1999.

In post on social media Gosport Police said: ‘Earlier this evening, we were called upon to attend Fort Gilkicker. It followed reports of people exploring inside. Although nobody was located on this occasion, please bear in mind the following if you're ever considering doing likewise.

‘As well as it being trespass to enter, it is also extremely dangerous to venture into the fort. There is plenty of potential hazards inside and our primary concern here is for people's safety.

‘The fencing erected around the perimeter is there for a reason, so please keep out.’

This is the second incident reported to police at the fort since the start of 2022.

Fencing around Fort Gilkicker in Gosport has been broken down and people can walk in Picture submitted July 13, 2020

They were also called on January 26 after trespassers lit a small fire at the site. This was extinguished by the fire service and police attended to make enquiries.

In 2020 the then leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said there was a real danger of people losing their life at the fort, if break-ins continue.

Fort Gilkicker suffered a major fire in 2019 and is on Historic England’s heritage at risk list.

