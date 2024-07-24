Warped paedophile locked up for 16 years for horrific sexual abuse of young girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A warped paedophile has been locked up for 16 years for the horrific sexual abuse of a young girl.

Scruffy Stephen Cooper, 61, of The Drove, Blackfield, inflicted misery on a girl aged four to six during a two-year period of torment in Basingstoke from March 2021 to March 2023.

Sick Cooper was convicted of four counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, sexual assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, and causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Cooper denied the offences but the predator was found guilty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court before being jailed for 16 years at Salisbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Fiona Leman-Lawrie, from the Northern Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “It took a tremendous amount of courage for the young victim in this case to tell us what had happened to her.

“I have nothing but the greatest admiration for the bravery both she and her family showed throughout the investigation and court process.

“Without them we would not have been able to secure this outcome and we would sincerely like to thank them. While I know this result won’t rid the victim and her family of the memories of what Cooper did, I truly hope it allows them to move forward, safe in the knowledge that he can no longer harm any other children.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us. If anything of this nature has happened to you, please come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.”