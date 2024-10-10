Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a blue-lit ambulance crashed into bushes after a car pulled out in front of it - with police investigating.

Dash cam footage as ambulance crashes after car pulls out | Hants police

Police were called by South Central Ambulance Service at 11.15pm on Friday 20 September after an ambulance on a blue light run had left the carriageway and landed on its side in a ditch. This happened on the A339, at the junction with Spain Lane near Alton. Luckily, nobody was injured as a result.

“The ambulance was not conveying any patients at the time, but was on a blue light run and this caused a considerable and potentially life-threatening delay in getting to that patient, who was attended to by another ambulance instead,” a force spokesperson said.

“An estimated £26,000 worth of damage was caused to the ambulance, which is expected to be out of commission for a further month. A small white car, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Focus, is seen on dash cam footage but did not stop at the scene.

“We are continuing to investigate a number of lines of enquiry to identify this vehicle and its driver, and are now issuing this dash cam footage as part of our appeal. If you are this driver, or know who they are, please contact us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240405658.”

You can also make a report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/