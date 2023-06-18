Hampshire police officer Nadia Thurley denies perverting course of justice
PC Nadia Thurley, who serves with Hampshire Constabulary, appeared at Bristol Crown Court to face two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
The 28-year-old of Kingfield Green, Woking, Surrey, is accused of falsely alleging that Dan Jones assaulted her on July 5 and July 25 in 2021.
Thurley, appearing via video link, spoke only to confirm her name and to reply "not guilty" when the two charges were put to her.
Judge Michael Longman said her next appearance would be a pre-trial review hearing at Bristol Crown Court on October 6, ahead of a trial on November 13.
The judge released Thurley on unconditional bail.
David Richards appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Jodie Mittell represented Thurley.
A spokesman for Hampshire Police previously confirmed that Thurley was suspended from duty.