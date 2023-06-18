The 28-year-old of Kingfield Green, Woking, Surrey, is accused of falsely alleging that Dan Jones assaulted her on July 5 and July 25 in 2021.

Bristol Crown Court Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Thurley, appearing via video link, spoke only to confirm her name and to reply "not guilty" when the two charges were put to her.

Judge Michael Longman said her next appearance would be a pre-trial review hearing at Bristol Crown Court on October 6, ahead of a trial on November 13.

The judge released Thurley on unconditional bail.

David Richards appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Jodie Mittell represented Thurley.