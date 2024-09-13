A BMW smashed into a garden wall of a for sale house after a police chase - with the driver fleeing the scene.

The incident, around midday in Hightown Road, Ringwood, resulted in a BMW being marooned in the front garden surrounded by a debris of bricks with damage to its front and a large hole in the rear window. Police blocked off the road while a recovery truck was at the scene to remove the car.

A for sale sign was located outside the property which had cones protecting the scene. The three-bedroom detached house is currently on the market for £600,000 according to property portal Zoopla.

Locals on social media reported a “police chase gone wrong” after the BMW ended up smashing into a wall when turning into Hightown Road off Eastfield Lane, which adjoins the A31 nearby. One resident said: “Police chase down Eastfield Lane, car turned into Hightown Road, crashed into a wall into someone's garden. Driver ran.”

Now police have said a London man was arrested for drug dealing and dangerous driving after the BMW was initially pursued on the A31 just before midday. The car was then found a short time later having crashed into the wall before officers gave chase and captured the man.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attempted to stop a BMW 520I on A31 Westbound at around 11:46am today (Friday 13 September). The BMW did not stop and officers pursued the car.

“Officers called off the pursuit before then locating the vehicle having collided with a wall on Hightown Road. The driver made off from the vehicle and was pursued on foot before being detained by officers. No injuries have been reported.

“A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, resisting arrest, possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply and drug driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with dash-cam footage. Anyone who can assist our inquiries is asked to either report this online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/ or calling 101, and quoting the reference 44240393476.”