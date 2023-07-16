News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Bomb disposal robot deployed after "suspicious item" found at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station

Police have deployed a bomb disposal robot following reports of a “suspicious item” being found at a railway station.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services swarmed the around around Portsmouth and Southsea railway station after an item was found earlier this morning. A 100m cordon has been set up around the station, blocking members of the public from getting near the scene.

Trains are being halted at Fratton railway station while police carry out their work. The latest update from British Transport Police Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.

NOW READ: Bomb disposal units at railway station – live updates

Bomb disposal robot. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Bomb disposal robot. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Bomb disposal robot. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
“Nearby accommodation and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.” Evacuations have taken place in Stanhope Road j/w Willis Road, Commercial Road j/w Surrey Street, Station road j/w Slindon Street, Isambard Brunel Road j/w Greetham Street, and Guildhall j/w Isambard Brunel Street.

You can stay up to date with our live coverage by following the live blog here.