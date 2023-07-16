WATCH: Bomb disposal robot deployed after "suspicious item" found at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station
Emergency services swarmed the around around Portsmouth and Southsea railway station after an item was found earlier this morning. A 100m cordon has been set up around the station, blocking members of the public from getting near the scene.
Trains are being halted at Fratton railway station while police carry out their work. The latest update from British Transport Police Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.
“Nearby accommodation and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.” Evacuations have taken place in Stanhope Road j/w Willis Road, Commercial Road j/w Surrey Street, Station road j/w Slindon Street, Isambard Brunel Road j/w Greetham Street, and Guildhall j/w Isambard Brunel Street.