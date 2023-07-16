Emergency services swarmed the around around Portsmouth and Southsea railway station after an item was found earlier this morning. A 100m cordon has been set up around the station, blocking members of the public from getting near the scene.

Trains are being halted at Fratton railway station while police carry out their work. The latest update from British Transport Police Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.

Bomb disposal robot. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

