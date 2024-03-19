Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bomb disposal robot outside Aldi in Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

The high tech piece of machinery was deployed on July 17 last year as the area around Portsmouth and Southsea train station was thrown into lockdown to deal with the package - which later turned out to be non-suspicious.

During the incident last summer, the hapless robot ran into trouble in front of members of the public as it fell down steps and got stuck with its front embedded into the pavement and wheels stuck in the air.

Two officers dashed over to get the robot upright as people were heard mockingly clapping. Following the fall down the steps, one person seemingly summed up the mood and said: “Oh dear.”

Today in Kingston Crescent, the robot was back in action to help nullify a potential bomb. The robot was spotted outside Aldi next to a bomb disposal truck and a police car.

Bomb disposal robot outside Aldi in Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

However, the robot was not needed as the contents of the suspicious package were deemed as being no threat to the public. Police said: “Initial inspection of the package by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety.