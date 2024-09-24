WATCH: Brazen thief captured on CCTV being chased running from city shop with rack of designer sunglasses
This is the moment a brazen thief was captured on CCTV being chased running from a Portsmouth shop with a rack of designer sunglasses.
The video shows the audacious shoplifter sprint out of Portsea Island Eyecare in London Road, North End, on August 28 around 5pm holding the large panel of shades as a determined member of staff gives chase down the busy street.
It comes as The News and its sister publications launches its Silent Crime campaign shining a light on low level crime that goes unreported or unpunished.
