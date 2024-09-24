Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a brazen thief was captured on CCTV being chased running from a Portsmouth shop with a rack of designer sunglasses.

Thief holding rack of designer sunglasses is chased down London Road in Portsmouth | Supplied

The video shows the audacious shoplifter sprint out of Portsea Island Eyecare in London Road, North End, on August 28 around 5pm holding the large panel of shades as a determined member of staff gives chase down the busy street.

It comes as The News and its sister publications launches its Silent Crime campaign shining a light on low level crime that goes unreported or unpunished.

To give your story go to: https://submit.nationalworld.com/