A woman in her 40s was raped between 1am and 2am while walking along Northern Parade. She was asked for directions by a stranger, who travelled with her for a short while, before raping her.

SEE ALSO: Man headbutted and fell unconscious after hitting skull on kerb in fight outside pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have described the man involved as being aged between 22 and 24, of average height and build, has blonde hair with a tuft at the front, and was wearing a grey tracksuit top. Police have been following numerous lines of enquiry since the incident on August 17.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man connected to a rape in Northern Parade, Portsmouth. A woman was asked for directions by a stranger, who walked with her for a short while, before raping her. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

CCTV footage and an image have been released of a man connected to the rape. He is walking through the M27 underpass near to the McDonald’s in Portsmouth Road.

The victim is continuing to be supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing. Detective Inspector Richard Gibson, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Operation Amberstone’s team, said: ‘We have been investigating this incident and following a number of lines of enquiry since this was reported to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We first appealed to the public for information regarding this investigation back in August and I would like to thank everybody that shared our appeal and came forward with information.

‘We are now looking to trace the man who is shown in the video footage. If this is you, please make contact with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was raped in August between 1am and 2am in Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

SEE ALSO: Cyclist rushed to hospital after being hit by car at Portsmouth roundabout

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you recognise him please call police as soon as possible. Our officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident.’