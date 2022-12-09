WATCH: CCTV video moments before woman was raped by stranger asking for directions in Portsmouth
THESE are the moments before a woman was raped by a stranger in the early hours in Portsmouth.
A woman in her 40s was raped between 1am and 2am while walking along Northern Parade. She was asked for directions by a stranger, who travelled with her for a short while, before raping her.
Police have described the man involved as being aged between 22 and 24, of average height and build, has blonde hair with a tuft at the front, and was wearing a grey tracksuit top. Police have been following numerous lines of enquiry since the incident on August 17.
CCTV footage and an image have been released of a man connected to the rape. He is walking through the M27 underpass near to the McDonald’s in Portsmouth Road.
The victim is continuing to be supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing. Detective Inspector Richard Gibson, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Operation Amberstone’s team, said: ‘We have been investigating this incident and following a number of lines of enquiry since this was reported to us.
‘We first appealed to the public for information regarding this investigation back in August and I would like to thank everybody that shared our appeal and came forward with information.
‘We are now looking to trace the man who is shown in the video footage. If this is you, please make contact with us.
‘If you recognise him please call police as soon as possible. Our officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220334437 (Operation Intern), or online.