WATCH: Chaotic scenes as police battle to control "hostile" crowd at Southsea car meet
A “hostile” crowd of around 500 people descended near Clarence Pier on Saturday night before tensions boiled over as several police vehicles attended the scene, as reported.
Stones were thrown at officers who were shouted at amid raucous scenes near the seafront. Police eventually managed to move the crowd on safely.
The car meet began at the Winchester Park & Ride before the group travelled around the county, finally meeting back at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight. A number of people were reported to be involved in dangerous and anti-social driving, public disorder and violence. This also includes an assault on a member of the public, and one driver was arrested for drug driving in Fareham.
A police spokesperson said: “Local officers attended to engage with the group in Southsea, and they were met with a ‘hostile crowd of approximately 500 people’, including individuals throwing stones at police. Officers were able to disperse the group safely away from the area to prevent any further escalation.”
Watch the video above to see the dramatic scenes.