Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A video shows chaotic scenes from a Southsea car meet as police battled to keep order.

Southsea car meet | Stuart Vaizey

A “hostile” crowd of around 500 people descended near Clarence Pier on Saturday night before tensions boiled over as several police vehicles attended the scene, as reported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stones were thrown at officers who were shouted at amid raucous scenes near the seafront. Police eventually managed to move the crowd on safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car meet began at the Winchester Park & Ride before the group travelled around the county, finally meeting back at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight. A number of people were reported to be involved in dangerous and anti-social driving, public disorder and violence. This also includes an assault on a member of the public, and one driver was arrested for drug driving in Fareham.

A police spokesperson said: “Local officers attended to engage with the group in Southsea, and they were met with a ‘hostile crowd of approximately 500 people’, including individuals throwing stones at police. Officers were able to disperse the group safely away from the area to prevent any further escalation.”

Watch the video above to see the dramatic scenes.