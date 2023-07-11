News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

WATCH: Drone footage captures police raiding ex-care home seizing 'large quantity' of drugs and arresting man

Police forces swarmed a former care home and seized a ‘large’ amount of drugs.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

Drone footage posted by Gosport police captured the raid in Britten Road last Thursday (July 6). Video from inside the building shows several rooms scattered with cannabis plants.

One part of the farm shows cannabis leaves climbing all the way to the ceiling, with barely any space to move around. The News understands a very large police presence was at the scene, including five cars, an unmarked van and a drone.

SEE ALSO: Officers raid building with ‘large quantity’ of cannabis

One man was arrested at the scene. Picture: ContributedOne man was arrested at the scene. Picture: Contributed
One man was arrested at the scene. Picture: Contributed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raid took place at the former site of the Chesterholm Lodge care home. The medical facility, which treated patients with mental health conditions, was closed in 2020 following a damning watchdog report.

As previously reported in The News, one 44-year-old man was detained at the scene. Police said: ‘Officers conducted a warrant at 4pm this afternoon at an address in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘A large quantity of cannabis was located inside.’ The man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and put into police custody.