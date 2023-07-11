Drone footage posted by Gosport police captured the raid in Britten Road last Thursday (July 6). Video from inside the building shows several rooms scattered with cannabis plants.

One part of the farm shows cannabis leaves climbing all the way to the ceiling, with barely any space to move around. The News understands a very large police presence was at the scene, including five cars, an unmarked van and a drone.

One man was arrested at the scene. Picture: Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raid took place at the former site of the Chesterholm Lodge care home. The medical facility, which treated patients with mental health conditions, was closed in 2020 following a damning watchdog report.

As previously reported in The News, one 44-year-old man was detained at the scene. Police said: ‘Officers conducted a warrant at 4pm this afternoon at an address in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent.