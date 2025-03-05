WATCH: Emergency crews attend serious crash as road closed off
A swarm of emergency vehicles attended a serious crash last night.
The incident happened on Purbrook Way in Bedhampton around 10pm on Tuesday, March 4 - with local reports saying a car and electric scooter were involved in a collision.
One resident said on social media: “A man had been hit off his electric scooter.”
Five police cars, two ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene. The road was closed off from Park House Farm Way.
The air ambulance landed at the nearby rugby field.
Police have been contacted for more details.