WATCH: Emergency crews attend serious crash as road closed off

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A swarm of emergency vehicles attended a serious crash last night.

The incident happened on Purbrook Way in Bedhampton around 10pm on Tuesday, March 4 - with local reports saying a car and electric scooter were involved in a collision.

Emergency crews attend serious crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton on Tuesday night Emergency crews attend serious crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton on Tuesday night
Emergency crews attend serious crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton on Tuesday night | Stu Vaizey

One resident said on social media: “A man had been hit off his electric scooter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five police cars, two ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene. The road was closed off from Park House Farm Way.

The air ambulance landed at the nearby rugby field.

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:PoliceBedhampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice