WATCH: Gosport murder scene where Levi Kent lured and killed

This is the murder scene where Levi Kent was killed by Tommy and Aiden West.

Gosport murder scene showing Keyes Road

The video shows the garages behind Nobes Avenue where Levi, 22, was lured in his car and then stabbed six times by Tommy West - with the victim suffering a fatal blow to the heart.

He then fled the car after it smashed into a wall as he tried to escape and ran for his life while being chased a short distance up the street - which includes the Bridgemary Medical Centre and a number of garages - onto Keyes Road. The knife used in the attack was later recovered by police on the roof of the medical centre.

Levi succumbed to his injuries and collapsed on the pavement on the corner of Keyes Road before he was set upon again as the brothers robbed him of cocaine and left him to die as they were caught on Ring doorbell footage making off.

Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years while Aiden West, 25, of Tudor Close, was jailed for a minimum term of 28 years following the “savage” cocaine robbery on Levi Kent, 22, on November 24 last year.

Gosport murder scene showing street behind row of shops in Nobes Avenue where Levi Kent was stabbed in his car

Aiden West was found guilty of the murder and robbery in August following a trial but was found not guilty of possessing a blade. His half-brother Tommy West previously admitted to Levi’s murder along with robbery and possession of a blade.

And residents are glad to see the back of them. One person said: “Things are a lot better now they’ve been locked up. They got what they deserved. People won’t be bothered by them now.”

Another added: “Good riddance to them. They’ve been a nuisance around here for a long time. Justice has been served.”