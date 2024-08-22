WATCH: Gosport Police carry out warrant at house following 'intelligence gained by officers' - man arrested
The police entered a home on Middlecroft Lane, Gosport, using a Section 8 PACE warrant after officers ‘gained intelligence’ that a crime had been commited.
As a result of the search, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences and a stolen bike was recovered at the address. The Gosport police have taken to social media to show the work that is being done to tackle crimes such as these and crimes that stem from the use of drugs.
The social media post said: “Chief Constable Scott Chilton joined us to see first-hand the work that’s being done to tackle the criminality that stems from the use of drugs to the profit of those supplying them.
“We also want to thank the people of Gosport - your continued support to push out serious organised crime through sharing of information and by taking a stand against those causing the most harm is helping us to target our patrols and proactive work.”