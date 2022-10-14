Oskars Bolsteins was jailed, in what is believed to be one of the first cases of its kind, following a fail to stop collision in Southampton.

He was charged with causing serious injury by careless driving, a new charge that came into effect this year. It is believed to be the first conviction of its kind in Hampshire.

The biker hit three children with his motorcycle after reaching 55mph. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The court heard how the 27-year-old was speeding to such an extent that when he hit the brakes, his back wheel lifted off the ground before his Suzuki GSXR600 collided into three girls crossing Onslow Road in Southampton at about 4.40pm on Monday, August 1.

Bolsteins was travelling at 55mph – when the speed limit is only 30mph.

A 10-year-old girl sustained a serious open wound to her left leg, which required reconstructive surgery the follow day, while the other two girls, age 12, suffered minor injuries.

Police Sergeant Nicholas Tucker, from Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said: ‘Driving at almost double the speed limit in such a busy part of the city shows just how reckless Bolstiens was and this footage shows just how hard he had to brake in his futile attempt to avoid the crash.

‘Bolsteins showed absolutely no regard for those girls who were injured as he got straight back on his bike and left them in the road

‘Thanks to the bravery of the victims and the help of witnesses who came forward with images and dashcam footage we were able to secure a positive result in court.

‘I hope this case highlights how committed we are to bringing careless drivers to justice on behalf of their victims.’

The court heard that Bolsteins got back on his bike and pushed it away from the scene without leaving any details.

Investigations by officers found Bolsteins only held an expired provisional licence and was not insured to ride the Suzuki.