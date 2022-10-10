The running event returned last year after being cancelled to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020.

Portsmouth City Council estimate the event will attract 25,000 runners and spectators this weekend.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said ‘The Great South Run is a wonderful event, and we are looking forward to welcoming runners and spectators to Portsmouth.

Several roads will be closed over the Great South Run weekend.

‘We encourage the public to choose sustainable transport where viable and to be considerate of our city.

‘I wish all participants the best of luck and am looking forward to seeing the joy that these events bring to Portsmouth.’

The mini, junior and 5k runs will take place on Saturday, with the main 10-mile run happening on the following day.

The main run starts at Clarence Esplanade and will go through Old Portsmouth and Historic Dockyard, returning to Southsea via Canoe Lake.

Certain streets and roads will be shut during the event.

Here is where they are, how long they are closed for, and the diversion routes:

What roads will be closed and when?

The following roads will be closed between 9.45am and 4pm on Sunday, October 16:

Pier Road - from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout.

Gordon Road

Victoria Avenue

Victoria Avenue Spur

Pembroke Road

High Street, Old Portsmouth - Between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road

Museum Road

Cambridge Road

Burnaby Road - Between Cambridge Road and Park Road

Park Road

St George's Road, Portsea

Ordnance Row

The Hard

Queen Street - From its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street

Wickham Street

Clock Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard

Bonfire Corner

Cross Street

Queen Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road

Alfred Road

Bishop Crispian Way - From the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road

Anglesea Road

Market Way - Between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout

King Richard I Road

Winston Churchill Avenue

Isambard Brunel Road - Between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue

Lord Montgomery Way

Hampshire Terrace

Landport Terrace

Kings Terrace

Jubilee Terrace

Bellevue Terrace

Southsea Terrace

Kings Road - Between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace

Western Parade

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade

Serpentine Way (Southsea Common)

South Parade

Lennox Road South - Between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade

Burgoyne Road - Between Clarence Road and South Parade

St Helen’s Parade

Eastern Parade

St George’s Road, Eastney

Cromwell Road

Henderson Road - Between Highland Road and Bransbury Road

Henderson Road - Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road (Eastbound under two-way light control)

Henderson Road - Between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade

Eastney Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade Link Road and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

These roads are closed from 6am today to 4pm on Sunday, October, 16:

Clarence Esplanade - From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way

Jack Cockerill Way - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade and South Parade

Jack Cockerill Way Spur - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way

These roads are closed from 8am on Friday, 14 October to 4pm on Sunday, October 16

Clarence Esplanade - From South Parade and Jack Cockerill Way

Victoria Avenue Spur

These roads are closed on Saturday, October 15

Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (from 6am)

The Dell (from 6am)

Pier Road (6am - 12.10pm)

Avenue De Caen (from 6am)

Western Parade - Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace (9am - 1pm)

These roads are closed on Sunday, October 16

Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (until 4pm)

The Dell (until 4pm)

Pier Road (until 12.30pm)

Avenue De Caen (until 4pm)

Council advice

Residents who normally park their vehicles in the area should move them before the restrictions are implemented.

A full list of roads in this area can be found here.

Car parks in Old Portsmouth such as Canoe Lake, Pyramids, D-Day, Seafront, the Esplanade, as well as Broad Street and The Harbour.

They will be reopened once everyone has moved from the area.

Southsea Common will be available over the weekend as parking.

Parking charges will be £10 for one car all day.