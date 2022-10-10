Great South Run 2022: Full list of Portsmouth road closures, when they are shut, length of closures and parking information
SEVERAL road closures will be in place during the Great South Run.
The running event returned last year after being cancelled to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020.
Portsmouth City Council estimate the event will attract 25,000 runners and spectators this weekend.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said ‘The Great South Run is a wonderful event, and we are looking forward to welcoming runners and spectators to Portsmouth.
Most Popular
-
1
Police 'proactive' in bid to find ‘stocky’ man at large who brazenly raped teenage girl walking along busy Portsmouth city centre street
-
2
Probe continues after three men arrested over rape of man, 20, in alleyway by Domino’s Pizza
-
3
Man, 34, charged with burglaries across Portsmouth named by police ahead of court appearance
Read More
‘We encourage the public to choose sustainable transport where viable and to be considerate of our city.
‘I wish all participants the best of luck and am looking forward to seeing the joy that these events bring to Portsmouth.’
The mini, junior and 5k runs will take place on Saturday, with the main 10-mile run happening on the following day.
The main run starts at Clarence Esplanade and will go through Old Portsmouth and Historic Dockyard, returning to Southsea via Canoe Lake.
Certain streets and roads will be shut during the event.
Here is where they are, how long they are closed for, and the diversion routes:
What roads will be closed and when?
The following roads will be closed between 9.45am and 4pm on Sunday, October 16:
Pier Road - from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout.
Gordon Road
Victoria Avenue
Victoria Avenue Spur
Pembroke Road
High Street, Old Portsmouth - Between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road
Museum Road
Cambridge Road
Burnaby Road - Between Cambridge Road and Park Road
Park Road
St George's Road, Portsea
Ordnance Row
The Hard
Queen Street - From its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street
Wickham Street
Clock Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard
Bonfire Corner
Cross Street
Queen Street - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road
Alfred Road
Bishop Crispian Way - From the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road
Anglesea Road
Market Way - Between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout
SEE ALSO: 'Exodus' of small businesses planned at Gosport Basepoint Centre who blast 'greedy' 'underhanded' and unscrupulous' parking charges
King Richard I Road
Winston Churchill Avenue
Isambard Brunel Road - Between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue
Lord Montgomery Way
Hampshire Terrace
Landport Terrace
Kings Terrace
Jubilee Terrace
Bellevue Terrace
Southsea Terrace
Kings Road - Between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace
Western Parade
Duisburg Way
Clarence Parade
Serpentine Way (Southsea Common)
South Parade
Lennox Road South - Between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade
Burgoyne Road - Between Clarence Road and South Parade
St Helen’s Parade
Eastern Parade
St George’s Road, Eastney
Cromwell Road
Henderson Road - Between Highland Road and Bransbury Road
Henderson Road - Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road (Eastbound under two-way light control)
Henderson Road - Between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade
Eastney Esplanade
Southsea Esplanade
Southsea Esplanade Link Road and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
These roads are closed from 6am today to 4pm on Sunday, October, 16:
Clarence Esplanade - From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way
Jack Cockerill Way - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade and South Parade
Jack Cockerill Way Spur - From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way
These roads are closed from 8am on Friday, 14 October to 4pm on Sunday, October 16
Clarence Esplanade - From South Parade and Jack Cockerill Way
Victoria Avenue Spur
These roads are closed on Saturday, October 15
Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (from 6am)
The Dell (from 6am)
Pier Road (6am - 12.10pm)
Avenue De Caen (from 6am)
Western Parade - Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace (9am - 1pm)
These roads are closed on Sunday, October 16
Clarence Esplanade - Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road (until 4pm)
The Dell (until 4pm)
Pier Road (until 12.30pm)
Avenue De Caen (until 4pm)
Council advice
Residents who normally park their vehicles in the area should move them before the restrictions are implemented.
A full list of roads in this area can be found here.
Car parks in Old Portsmouth such as Canoe Lake, Pyramids, D-Day, Seafront, the Esplanade, as well as Broad Street and The Harbour.
They will be reopened once everyone has moved from the area.
Southsea Common will be available over the weekend as parking.
Parking charges will be £10 for one car all day.
Portsmouth City Council have advised people to plan their journey in advance, and to walk or cycle where possible.