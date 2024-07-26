WATCH: Gosport killer and murder accused spotted fleeing scene after stabbing

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2024, 08:10 BST
Gosport killer Tommy West and his murder accused half-brother Aiden West were spotted on camera fleeing the scene where Levi Kent was stabbed to death.

Tommy West and Aiden West after the murder in Chatfield RoadTommy West and Aiden West after the murder in Chatfield Road
Tommy West and Aiden West after the murder in Chatfield Road | Hants police/CPS

The doorbell footage shows the West brothers in the moments after the murder as they made off from Keyes Road where Levi collapsed after being fatally stabbed and robbed of cocaine.

The video shows the men running in Chatfield Road before breaking into a brisk walk with Tommy West (the taller man) leading the way. Wearing a hoodie he looks behind him as Aiden West follows a few seconds later.

Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

Keyes Road scene where Levi Kent collapsed and knife used for murderKeyes Road scene where Levi Kent collapsed and knife used for murder
Keyes Road scene where Levi Kent collapsed and knife used for murder | Hants police

Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. 

