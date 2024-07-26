WATCH: Gosport killer and murder accused spotted fleeing scene after stabbing
The doorbell footage shows the West brothers in the moments after the murder as they made off from Keyes Road where Levi collapsed after being fatally stabbed and robbed of cocaine.
The video shows the men running in Chatfield Road before breaking into a brisk walk with Tommy West (the taller man) leading the way. Wearing a hoodie he looks behind him as Aiden West follows a few seconds later.
Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.
Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery.