WATCH: Man arrested after assaulting three people in Commercial Road Tesco and injuring police officer
Two people have been arrested after a man assaulted three members of the public in Tesco, Commercial Road on July 24. The incident took place just before 6:30pm and the man left the store with stolen items after the assault. Police officers attended and located the man who, while resisting arrest, injured three police officers, one of which sustained facial injuries and need hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Whilst officers attended to this matter, a woman reportedly approached an officer and hit them.
“One officer was treated at the scene for facial injuries and received further hospital treatment. The other officers did not require hospital treatment.”
As a result of the incident, Sonny Dean Towner, 47, from Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and theft from a shop. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday, July 26).
A 50 year-old woman from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and using words to cause racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress. She has been bailed until Friday, September 20 whilst enquiries continue to establish what happened.