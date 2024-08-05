WATCH: Man knifed in car before running into shop for help as police lock down road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video shows the scene where a man sitting in a car outside a Hampshire shop was suddenly ambushed by two balaclava-clad men and stabbed in the shoulder.

Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took place

Police locked down Hightown Road in Ringwood on Saturday after swarming to the location around 7pm where a man in his 20s was attacked outside Morrisons as he waited for the driver of a silver Volkswagen to return from the shop. After being knifed the victim ran into the store shouting for help with blood pouring from his wound.

A large police presence was seen in the road with a crime scene set up around the shop and Volkswagen which had a black blanket put across its back window. The shop was closed until a deep clean was carried out on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s was sat inside a parked car with the window down, waiting for the driver of the car who had just gone into the shop, when two males wearing balaclavas approached him and stabbed him in the shoulder.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-changing or life-threatening injuries. The two males then fled the scene in a silver Mercedes C200 sport. If anyone has any information or CCTV/dash cam footage relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240331172.”

Make a report via the police website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/