WATCH: Balaclava-clad men who stabbed man in car outside shop still at large

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 14:17 BST

Two men remain at large after a man was stabbed while sat in a car outside a Hampshire shop before he ran into the store shouting for help as blood poured from his wound.

Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took placePolice outside Morrisons where stabbing took place
Police locked down Hightown Road in Ringwood a week ago on Saturday August 3 after swarming to the location around 7pm where a man in his 20s was attacked outside Morrisons as he waited for the driver of a silver Volkswagen to return from the shop. After being knifed the victim ran into the store shouting for help with blood pouring from his wound.

A large police presence took over the road with a crime scene set up around the shop and Volkswagen which had a black blanket put across its back window. The shop was closed until a deep clean was carried out the following day. 

Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took place Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took place
Now police have confirmed there have still been no arrests with the men still on the run as “enquiries continue”. A police spokesperson said previously: “A man in his 20s was sat inside a parked car with the window down, waiting for the driver of the car who had just gone into the shop, when two males wearing balaclavas approached him and stabbed him in the shoulder.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-changing or life-threatening injuries. The two males then fled the scene in a silver Mercedes C200 sport. If anyone has any information or CCTV/dash cam footage relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240331172.”

Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took place Police outside Morrisons where stabbing took place
Make a report via the police website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

