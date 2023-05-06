Thick smoke billowed across Paulsgrove and the M27 on Wednesday afternoon after the back garden log cabin caught fire. It was occupied by Kim Swanson, who has been looking after her mum who lives in the main house.

Kim popped out on Wednesday and her mum noticed smoke coming from the cabin when she let the dogs out.

The damage caused in the Paulsgrove fire earlier this week.

The cabin was not only Kim’s home but meant a lot to her because her late father built her a stables at the back and she made her home out of the pre-existing structure, as well as adding to it.

Kim has lost everything that she held dear to her – and her brother Paul said that it is not about the objects but it is about the things that hold memories of their dad.

Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.

Paul said: ‘I couldn’t believe it, people were saying that you could see the smoke from the Isle of Wight. My dad bought a piece of land back in the 70s and he got permission to build a stables for my sister so we were one of the first houses to have a stables in Paulsgrove.

‘When she did it all up, she kept the stable doors and had a shower room fitted and collected anything she needed – only last week we were saying how proud dad would have been if he could see it now.’

The fundraiser, which was set up on Thursday night, has currently raised £500 and the target on the page is £30,000 but Paul said that anything will help his sister.

He added: ‘She lost everything, she didn’t even have a spare pair of shoes so friends and family have rallied around.

‘It is all of the memories that have gone so anything we raise will help.’

