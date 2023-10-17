Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police carried out the drugs warrant in Paulsgrove in the early hours of yesterday (October 16). Footage posted on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook page showed officers marching down a street and using a sniffer dog to search the property.

The local neighbourhood policing team carried out the raid. Portsmouth Police said: “We wanted to show you a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue criminals and make our neighbourhoods safer for the community.” The force added that enquiries remain ongoing to figure out where these suspected drugs are coming from, and who is supplying them.

The drugs raid was carried out in Paulsgrove in the early hours of yesterday. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

Anyone who wants to submit a report related to drug offences in Paulsgrove is advised to call 101, quoting 44230423111. Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously online, or by calling 0800 555 111.