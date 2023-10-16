Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victims, two men in their 20s, were assaulted at 10.30pm last night (October 15). They were travelling along Castle Street where they were approached by three teenage males dressed in dark clothes with their faces covered.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the youths told the men hand over their possessions. The force added: “The victims refused and a struggle ensued during which both victims were punched in the head and face.

The attempted robbery took place in Castle Street, Portchester, last night. Teenagers wearing balaclavas attacked two men and ran away. Picture: Google Street View.

“One of the victims then attempted to flag down a passing vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop. The attackers ran off empty handed in the direction of White Hart Lane.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly the passing driver who may have seen the attempted robbery, to come forward. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230422898.