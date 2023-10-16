News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Teenagers in balaclavas jump two men and punch them in the face in unprovoked attack in Portchester

A trio of teenagers wearing balaclavas attacked two men while they were walking down a street in Portchester.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victims, two men in their 20s, were assaulted at 10.30pm last night (October 15). They were travelling along Castle Street where they were approached by three teenage males dressed in dark clothes with their faces covered.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the youths told the men hand over their possessions. The force added: “The victims refused and a struggle ensued during which both victims were punched in the head and face.

NOW READ: Motorcyclist from Southsea dies in crash as family pay tribute

The attempted robbery took place in Castle Street, Portchester, last night. Teenagers wearing balaclavas attacked two men and ran away. Picture: Google Street View.The attempted robbery took place in Castle Street, Portchester, last night. Teenagers wearing balaclavas attacked two men and ran away. Picture: Google Street View.
The attempted robbery took place in Castle Street, Portchester, last night. Teenagers wearing balaclavas attacked two men and ran away. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the victims then attempted to flag down a passing vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop. The attackers ran off empty handed in the direction of White Hart Lane.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly the passing driver who may have seen the attempted robbery, to come forward. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230422898.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online, or by calling 0800 555 111.