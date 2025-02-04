The police have continued their efforts to ‘disrupt drug dealing networks’ by conducting five warrants in Gosport.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team was supported by the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Eastern Area Crime Team to conduct five warrants on Friday, January 31 as the rackdown on drugs continues in the area.

The police have released footage of the first raid at a home in St Vincent Road, Gosport, which resulted in two arrests. A 19-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and a 17-year-old girl from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and assaulting an emergency worker.

They have both been bailed with conditions until the end of April while the police continue their investigation.

Police enquiries also identified three addresses at Rodney Close, Gazelle Close, and Beryton Road, along with a vehicle. As a result, they were all searched by officers who seized suspected crack cocaine and heroin along with other drugs paraphernalia during these raids.

A 16 year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman, and two 20 year-old men, all from Gosport, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They have all been bailed with conditions until April 29.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Our investigation continues, and we want to thank the people of Gosport - your continued support to push out serious organised crime through sharing of information and by taking a stand against those causing the most harm is helping us to target our patrols and our proactive work in the town.“