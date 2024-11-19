Breaking
WATCH: Police cordon off Portsmouth road and stand guard
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have cordoned off a Portsmouth road and are standing guard.
Several officers and vehicles are currently at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road in Somerstown. It is understood they were first at the location yesterday.
Police tape with cones have been put up as a section of the area is blocked off.
Police have been approached for more information.