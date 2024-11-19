Breaking

WATCH: Police cordon off Portsmouth road and stand guard

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:46 GMT
Police have cordoned off a Portsmouth road and are standing guard.

Police at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews RoadPolice at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road
Police at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road | Stuart Vaizey

Several officers and vehicles are currently at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road in Somerstown. It is understood they were first at the location yesterday.

Police tape with cones have been put up as a section of the area is blocked off.

Police have been approached for more information.

